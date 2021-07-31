Advertisement

An enjoyable weather pattern awaits just in time for the weekend

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you were outside at all on Friday, the ‘air you could air’ went away and was replaced by a much more pleasant, less humid air mass. Highs Friday were all well below normal and very comfortable. Besides a light shower or two early Friday evening and again Saturday evening, the overall pattern is looking dry and filled with sunshine.

For Saturday you can expect another pleasant day with a bit more sunshine compared to Friday. Highs look to approach 80 degrees once again with a scattered evening shower or storm possible. This chance will come ahead of our next cold front. Otherwise, expect a dry day Saturday.

The wildfires are still raging up in Canada and that lower-level wildfire smoke will move into the region Saturday and continue into much of Sunday. That could make for some poor air quality for those who are sensitive to air quality changes or have upper respiratory issues. That is something to definitely be aware of.

After Saturday, a quiet pattern will begin Sunday with lots of sunshine and temperatures cooler in the upper 70s thanks to a northerly wind that will be present following Saturday’s cold front. The cooler high temperatures and sun will continue Monday before we begin warming back up Tuesday. The warming pattern will continue through late next week when we return to the mid-to-upper 80s.

There are also no rain chances in the forecast after Saturday, which isn’t the best news as we remain in a drought.

