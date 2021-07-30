Stellantis reinstates mask mandate at Belvidere plant as some workers return

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Citing a rise in area COVID-19 cases, Stellantis reinstates the mask mandate at its Belvidere plant just as workers on one shift prepare to return to work.

On Friday, company spokesperson Jodi Tinson issued a news release with the updated regulations.

“Protecting the health and safety of our Stellantis workforce continues to be our top priority,” the release stated. “Therefore, based on the current COVID data in Boone County, Stellantis will reinstate the mask mandate for all employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.”

The company also said it strongly advocates for its employees to get vaccinated.

Supply chain issues forced Stellantis to shut down earlier this summer. Some employees are laid off indefinitely; others will return to work Monday, Aug. 2.

