Significantly cooler, less humid air on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, air conditioners throughout the Stateline are to get a long overdue break. Temperatures once again touched the 90° mark officially in Rockford Thursday, bringing the total of 90°+ high temperatures up to 22 for the year.

For the 22nd time in 2021, temperatures touched 90° in Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While not as oppressive as in previous days, humidity remained very much a factor for most of the day, though an increasingly gusty northerly wind is, at long last, beginning to import a more comfortable brand of air. We should begin to tangibly feel these changes as the night progresses. Once the cooler, more comfortable air arrives, it’s here to stay for a prolonged stretch.

A much more comfortable brand of air arrives here shortly, and sticks around for awhile. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By all accounts, Friday’s shaping up to be a winner in the Stateline. Sunshine’s expected to be dominant in coverage here, and northeasterly winds are to ensure that temperatures will top out a good ten degrees cooler than Thursday. Some areas, especially those east of Rockford, may not get out of the 70s.

Bright sun returns Friday, though northeasterly winds will keep temperatures on the cooler side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If there’s to be a potential drawback to the weather over the next 24 hours, it’s that a rather thick, smoky haze is likely to be present once again after a few days in which concentrations were a bit thinner. Thick smoke was easily seen Thursday afternoon and early Thursday evening, especially to our south and also to our west. Our south-facing RiverCam captured the smoke vividly.

Nothing captures the smoky haze better than our south-facing RiverCam. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Hazy skies are again evident, especially to our south, as thick smoke continues to be present. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With sinking air expected thanks to incoming high pressure, it’s possible, if not likely, that smoke aloft may be transferred lower in the atmosphere and closer to the surface. Come Friday, it’s expected that air quality may really suffer over much of Iowa and Minnesota, where potentially dangerous concentrations of smoke are possible. Closer to home, air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups (those with respiratory conditions and the elderly) over much of western and southwestern Wisconsin.

Unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality is forecast to persist into Friday for areas to our west and northwest. Here, air quality is forecast to be moderate. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Moving forward into Saturday, expect sunshine to start the day. With winds shifting to the southwest, temperatures should get a bit of a bump, and humidity levels may climb a bit later in the day, so much so that a stray thunderstorm isn’t to be ruled out late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

Winds shift back to the west and southwest Saturday, allowing for warmer and slightly more humid air to briefly return. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Enough moisture may be present late Saturday or early Saturday evening that a few storms may ignite on a very isolated basis. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As things appear right now, that’s the only rain chance we have in the forecast over the next week.

