Rockford Marlins Swim Club goes for the gold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I don’t think that age really defines you,” said Rockford Marlins Swim Club member Brooke Corrigan. “It’s really just your talent and how hard you work.”

Age is just a number for Corrigan. She qualified for Futures, a huge swim meet put on by USA Swimming in West Fargo, N.D., a stepping stone to the Olympic trials. Corrigan hopes to be like the young team USA swimmers who are winning gold like 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby.

“I really look up to those people even though they are just around my age” she said. “It’s crazy how good people are getting so young.”

Corrigan started swimming with the Marlins when she was six years old. The club formed in 1963 and supports swimmers K-12 no matter their talent level. Some of the athletes are making waves qualifying for big meets that could one day lead to gold.

“We’re working our way up and trying to get some of these swimmers excited with the Olympics going on and trying to say that this could be their path too,” said Marlins head coach Nichole Gaines.

Marlins swimmers tall and small are watching the Tokyo Olympics and supporting their favorite role models past and present.

“Regan Smith because she’s really good at the 200m fly, and I think that’s pretty cool,” said club member Allie Hodge.

“Missy Franklin,” Corrigan said. “I just remember her from when I was little. We watched the documentary a long time ago and just her whole story is really cool.”

Gaines says more important than the fast times is the life experience and the team bonding the kids receive from spending six days a week in the pool. They all want to be competitive, and it starts with a passion.

“That’s what’s going to carry them through,” Gaines said. “When you’re in a year-round sport, there’s a lot of ups and downs. There are some times when you’re just kind of at a flat spot, and you really have to love the sport to be able to push through that and come out stronger on the other side.”

