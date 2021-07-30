Rock County officially recommends masks be worn at all indoor public places

ROCK CO, Wisc. (WIFR) - The Rock County Public Health Department recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor, public settings. This recommendation is based on the latest scientific data and local circumstances. It reflects a timely response to increasing COVID-19 case activity and the circulation of the delta variant nationwide. Vaccination and mask-wearing are the best defense against the further spread of the virus in our community.

On July 27, the CDC updated its recommendations on mask-wearing based on the latest data on the delta variant. The CDC recommends that in communities with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates, everyone should wear a mask in indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the virus. Yesterday, Rock County moved from the moderate into the substantial category based on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker. Case numbers have been steadily increasing over the past month in Rock County and state-wide. Additionally, more cases of the delta variant have been identified recently in the county.

The Rock County Public Health Department recognizes that changing recommendations can be challenging for us all. Our goal is to communicate the best science that we have so we can work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. We know vaccinated individuals would like to have the benefit of going back to normal activities without a mask, but we would like to see sustained improvement before modifying our guidance again. We will be watching the CDC tracker closely as they update their data daily. However, to reach sustained improvement and avoid fluctuating recommendations, we will evaluate the need to update our guidance weekly. The most current recommendations will be available on our website and posted on our social media accounts.

In addition to our local recommendations, we want to remind everyone that there continue to be a few settings where fully vaccinated people are required to wear masks: health care settings, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, public transportation, and airplanes. Additionally, vaccinated people should continue to follow the requirements set forth by individual businesses (such as retail stores and restaurants) and workplace requirements, which may be stricter than local and CDC guidance.

The Rock County Public Health Department also supports the new CDC recommendation regarding fully vaccinated people exposed to COVID-19. The recommendation states that fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of current overall recommendations, for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

Data show the delta variant is more contagious than past versions of the virus. The available COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the delta variant, but in rare circumstances, vaccinated people can get the delta variant in a breakthrough infection and may be able to spread it to others. Vaccinated individuals still represent a very small amount of transmission that is occurring. As cases increase in our community, however, the opportunity for breakthrough cases also increases.

Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, your family, and our community from COVID-19 and the delta variant. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 prevents severe illness, hospitalization, and death. It also helps reduce the spread of the virus in our community. High vaccination coverage will reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new, possibly more concerning, variants from emerging.

As always, please continue to wash your hands with soap and water, stay home if you are sick, and get vaccinated to protect yourself, your families, and your friends. Please also continue to test if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and follow isolation guidelines if you test positive.

