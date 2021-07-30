Advertisement

Remedies Renewing Lives opens new building

The non-profit organization adds a building to provide patients with substance abuse problems with more services.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who deal with substance abuse disorders now have an additional resource to help cope with the illness as Remedies Renewing Lives expanded its services.

The local organization offers substance abuse programs to thousands of patients annually. The addition of this building will not only increase services for those specifically battling a drug disorder, but it allows for more walk-in appointments in its neighboring building which primarily handles domestic violence cases.

“So many of our police calls for example deal with domestic violence or substance abuse. If you can deal with problem at its root core such as remedy does every day, that’s going to make us a better community,” said State Senator Steve Stadelman.

Remedies officials say the rise in opioid use has led to more people within the community seeking substance abuse treatment. Leaders hope this new building will make it easier for those looking for help.

“We have a lot of opportunity in this here, because we have a lot of good programs that are available. It’s just a matter of pushing them through the door,” said Remedies Vide President Cheryl Piper.

For Piper, seeing patients come in, find a path to sobriety and transform into a contributing member of society is what makes her job worthwhile.

“I always tell my, my patients, you’re here just a precious little flower that’s starting to really grow and change and take take life again.”

Those interested in getting help for substance abuse or domestic violence related issues can get in touch with a counselor without having to wait months for an appointment. Out of the 1,736 patients they helped last year for substance abuse, 41% of them were females compared to 59% males.

