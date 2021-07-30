Piles of trash on roads leaves an eyesore for one local community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Piles of garbage are showing up on the sides of county roads in the Owen Township area requiring officials to come dispose of it.

Owen Township Highway Department Commissioner Charles Barnes says this is a reoccurring issue the township deals with.

“In Owen township alone we get about 150 to 200 tires a year,” Barnes said. “Imagine that 200 tires a year, I don’t know what it costs nowadays to dispose of a tire but you know if it’s 10 or 15 dollars each that’s just money that comes right out of our tax offers.”

Barnes says trash often ends up on the side of the road, everything from garbage bags to car equipment, even construction materials. Leroy Frank has cleaned up the communities roads for the last 20 years. He feels people dump their garbage because it’s expensive to get rid of.

“It’s an eyesore, it can be a health hazard and they don’t always get it off the roads so I find a lot of stuff dumped on the edge of the road, cars have hit it,” Frank said.

One local junk removal service says there’s no reason people should be dumping garbage on roads when there are services willing to help all over town.

“Obviously it’s wrong to dump on the side of the road,” said Dustin Cochran, DC Hauling and Junk Removal owner. “I mean there is alternatives, we even work with some people, if you can’t afford it, I mean we’ll work with you so I mean there’s ways to get rid of it. Throwing it on the side of the road just hurts the environment.”

Cochran says they will even take care of larger appliances.

“Boats and hot tubs can all go to the landfill,” Cochran said. “The boats can go as long as there’s no motor or gas in it, if that needs to be done I can remove it before it’s disposed of.”

DC Hauling and Junk Removal says it will help remove and properly dispose of heavy objects from your home if you need help moving them.

The Owen Township Highway Department works closely with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to make sure things dumped on roads aren’t toxic for people in the community.

