Memorial service held for more than 600 forgotten individuals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The bodies of more than 600 men, women, children lay in between unmarked graves on a plot of land on Rockford’s northwest side. Today, these mostly unknown individuals received proper recognition.

The remains lie underneath stones with letters and numbers and no names at the poor farm cemetery behind river bluff nursing home off north main street. Some of the bodies have been in their resting place since the 1850s. An employee at river bluff nursing home researched the site and asked area leaders to bring attention to these forgotten community members.

“we may not know all their names, but we certainly know that each one of them had a mom, had a dad, had a brother, a sister, aunt, uncle. And to know that we are living up to our community’s values today and really honoring those who come before us,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

A list of some of the people buried there is available for viewing here

