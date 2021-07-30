Advertisement

Illinois public health officials announce 11,682 new cases of Coronavirus disease

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have increased by 46% over last week and hospitalizations are up 35%
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 11,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 39 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 23, 2021. More than 74% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,419,611 cases, including 23,440 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, July 23, 2021, laboratories have reported 289,433 specimens for a total of 26,823,562.  As of last night, 903 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 167 patients were in the ICU and 62 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have increased by 46% over last week and hospitalizations are up 35%, including increases in ICU admissions by 24% and a 41% increase of people with COVID-19 on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 23-29, 2021 is 4.0%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 23-29, 2021 is 4.7%.  However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 2.8% to 9.5%. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=11.

A total of 13,211,304 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,064 doses.  Since reporting on Friday, July 23, 2021, 154,447 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change.  Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

