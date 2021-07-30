‘He was my best friend’ Family and friends honor 4-year-old boy who died in a hit-and-run crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 4-year-old DJ Brown and his 10-year-old cousin Meya Sefrhans were walking home from a park when they were hit by a car near Central Avenue and School Street. DJ died as a result of the hit-and-run crash. The driver was arrested, but a week later family and friends are still trying to make sense of this senseless act.

“They told me that my son had passed away and I broke,” DJ’s mom Trishia Brown said.

Prayers, music, and balloons were released into the air, all to show DJ Brown how much he is missed.

“He was loving he had a smile that was a mile long,” Trishia Brown said. “There was never a day DJ wouldn’t come up and give you a hug and a kiss.”

DJ spent time at the Boys and Girls club on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford. His classmates and instructors say it’s not the same without him there.

“When DJ came he made my day,” Kilburn Boys and Girls Club Director Carnell Brown said. “He was a really happy kid.”

“He was my best friend,” classmate Noah Andrews said. “He was in my group.”

Dozens met in the boys and girls club parking lot, including a motorcycle club. The entire group blocked off the intersection where DJ died to pray for him.

“I didn’t realize as many people loved him,” Trishia Brown said. “People who didn’t even know him are supporting us.”

Trishia Brown says she never thought she would have to bury her child.

“It’s hard to sleep knowing he is not here four years that wasn’t enough time,” Trishia Brown said.

She hopes her son’s story will influence people to slow down while behind the wheel.

“Keep your kids close you never know when this will happen,” Trishia Brown said. “Tell them you love them every day, hug and kiss them all the time. This can’t be the ending of it we have to let DJ’s name live on.”

The Brown family established a gofundme for DJ. To contribute to the fund click here.

