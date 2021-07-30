Advertisement

Family fun at William Grady Pool in Belvidere

Belvidere YMCA teams up with the pool for Y on the Fly
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere YMCA teams up with William Grady pool on Friday for its Y on the Fly program.

Area kids could enjoy activities like bingo, arts and crafts and fishing with pool noodles. The Belvidere police department handed out ice cream sandwiches poolside.

The Y on the Fly program aims to bring the community together by offering a fun and safe environment that kids can enjoy.

“The pool is a wonderful community treasure, and we would just encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this and just come out an visit everything Boone County and Belvidere have to offer,” said Belvidere YMCA CEO Jen Jacky.

Upcoming events can be found on Belvidere YMCA’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose faces multiple charges after he was arrested last Thursday.
Rockford Alderperson Bill Rose faces drunk driving, criminal damage charges
Staffing at the plants will fall from nearly 1,500 employees when the plant retirements were...
Byron Nuclear Plant scheduled to shut down in Sept., Exelon says
WCHD Indoor Masks
Winnebago County Health Department strongly encourages to wear mask, businesses react
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Five charged after Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns and drugs

Latest News

Rockford housing market sees historical increase in June prices.
Rockford housing market surges; first time buyer wins bidding war
RIVER BLUFF NAMELESS GRAVES
Memorial service held for more than 600 forgotten individuals
SCOOTERS IN BELOIT
Bird electric scooters
Large piles of garbage are appearing in Owen Township.
Piles of trash on roads leaves an eyesore for one local community