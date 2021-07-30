Family fun at William Grady Pool in Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere YMCA teams up with William Grady pool on Friday for its Y on the Fly program.

Area kids could enjoy activities like bingo, arts and crafts and fishing with pool noodles. The Belvidere police department handed out ice cream sandwiches poolside.

The Y on the Fly program aims to bring the community together by offering a fun and safe environment that kids can enjoy.

“The pool is a wonderful community treasure, and we would just encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this and just come out an visit everything Boone County and Belvidere have to offer,” said Belvidere YMCA CEO Jen Jacky.

Upcoming events can be found on Belvidere YMCA’s Facebook page.

