Cubs continue fire sale, send Baez to Mets, Kimbrel to White Sox

(WIFR) - The Chicago Cubs continue to wheel and deal before Friday’s trade deadline, sending Javier Baez to the New York Mets and Craig Kimbrel to the Chicago White Sox.

The #Cubs today acquired INF Nick Madrigal and RHP Codi Heuer from the White Sox for RHP Craig Kimbrel. pic.twitter.com/fCFz393oip — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2021

The Cubs traded one of the top relief pitchers in the game to an already loaded bullpen on the South Side. Kimbrel, 33, is 2-3 with a 0.49 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 23 saves and a 0.71 WHIP in 39 appearances this season. In return, the Cubs get 2B Nick Madrigal and RHP Codi Heuer.

Minutes later, reports surfaced that the Cubs sent another fan favorite to New York. This time, it was Baez to the Mets.

The Mets have a deal in place pending medicals to acquire Javier Baez from the Cubs, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2021

The deal ultimately shook became Baez and RHP Trevor Williams for OF Pete Crow-Armstrong. Crow-Armstrong is the No. 5 prospect in the Mets organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Baez had been with the Cubs for the past eight seasons, including 2021. He was named the NLCS Co-MVP in 2016 during the Cubs run to a World Series championship.

