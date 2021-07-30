Advertisement

Cubs continue fire sale, send Baez to Mets, Kimbrel to White Sox

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts while rounding the base after hitting a a three-run home run...
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts while rounding the base after hitting a a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - The Chicago Cubs continue to wheel and deal before Friday’s trade deadline, sending Javier Baez to the New York Mets and Craig Kimbrel to the Chicago White Sox.

The Cubs traded one of the top relief pitchers in the game to an already loaded bullpen on the South Side. Kimbrel, 33, is 2-3 with a 0.49 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 23 saves and a 0.71 WHIP in 39 appearances this season. In return, the Cubs get 2B Nick Madrigal and RHP Codi Heuer.

Minutes later, reports surfaced that the Cubs sent another fan favorite to New York. This time, it was Baez to the Mets.

The deal ultimately shook became Baez and RHP Trevor Williams for OF Pete Crow-Armstrong. Crow-Armstrong is the No. 5 prospect in the Mets organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Baez had been with the Cubs for the past eight seasons, including 2021. He was named the NLCS Co-MVP in 2016 during the Cubs run to a World Series championship.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

