Cubs complete tear down, send Kris Bryant to San Francisco

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth...
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Cubs fans knew going into the season this was a make or break year. But after an 11-game losing skid in late June, General Manager Jed Hoyer made it clear the club would be sellers at the deadline. Hoyer completed the tear down just minutes before Friday’s 3p.m. CT deadline, sending Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants.

According to Mark Feinsand, the deal is for OF Alexander Canario (No. 9 SF prospect per MLB Pipelline) and RHP Caleb Killian (No. 30).

Bryant was named the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, NL MVP in 2016, helped the Cubs to the World Series title that year, and is a four-time All-Star. This season Bryant is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBI.

Earlier in the day, the Cubs traded Javier Baez to the New York Mets and Craig Kimbrel to the Chicago White Sox. It also comes 24 hours after Hoyer traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.

The deal finalizes the end of a Cubs era of success not seen in the history of the organization. Led by Bryant, Baez, and Rizzo, the Cubs went to the postseason five of the last six seasons, made three straight appearances in the NLCS, and won the 2016 World Series championship. The team’s first in 108 years.

