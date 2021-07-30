Advertisement

Bird electric scooters come to Beloit

Leaders said it’s part of the city’s initiative to bring more creative activities for residents and visitors
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of Bird, electric scooters land in Beloit and residents said they’re ready to fly. City leaders and riders share more on this new mode of transportation.

Jose Rojas visited Riverside Park in Beloit Friday afternoon, and he decided to take a spin on one of the new e-scooters.

“This morning, I saw the pictures they posted of these birds all over the place,” said Rojas. “And then I started looking for one, and then I went on one and started cruising.”

The scooters are a recent addition to the city’s streets and can often be seen zipping through downtown and along area bike paths. City of Beloit Director of Communications Sarah Lock said residents and visitors can hop on.

“I think anyone who doesn’t have a car, or wants to have a different mode of transportation, they can pick up the scooter and drive it to work, or drive it to dinner,” Lock said.

The scooters arrived just in time for the opening of the Beloit Snappers’ new stadium on August 3.

“People can park at some of these lots that are farther away, and they can actually take the scooter and drive it to the stadium for the game,” said Lock.

The e-scooters are parked all around town, and residents like Rojas say it’s pretty easy to get started. Just download the Bird app to your phone where you will pay per minute.

“It takes as little as 39 cents per minute and you can ride it as long as you want,” said Rojas.

Then, scan the barcode on the scooter, agree to the terms and you’re set to fly.

“It’s pretty cool that you can take this anywhere you want and just chill anywhere,” Rojas said.

Lock wants to remind residents they can’t ride the scooters on sidewalks. The Birds can only to be used on certain paths and on roads with a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit. Wearing a helmet is also strongly encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose faces multiple charges after he was arrested last Thursday.
Rockford Alderperson Bill Rose faces drunk driving, criminal damage charges
Staffing at the plants will fall from nearly 1,500 employees when the plant retirements were...
Byron Nuclear Plant scheduled to shut down in Sept., Exelon says
WCHD Indoor Masks
Winnebago County Health Department strongly encourages to wear mask, businesses react
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Five charged after Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns and drugs

Latest News

SCOOTERS IN BELOIT
Bird electric scooters
Large piles of garbage are appearing in Owen Township.
Piles of trash on roads leaves an eyesore for one local community
Secretary of State’s Office launches plan to ease heavy customer volume at driver services...
Secretary of State’s Office launches plan to ease customer volume at driver services facilities
Local businesses feel the impact of Stellantis shift changes and layoffs
Stellantis reinstates mask mandate at Belvidere plant as some workers return