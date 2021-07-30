Bird electric scooters come to Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of Bird, electric scooters land in Beloit and residents said they’re ready to fly. City leaders and riders share more on this new mode of transportation.

Jose Rojas visited Riverside Park in Beloit Friday afternoon, and he decided to take a spin on one of the new e-scooters.

“This morning, I saw the pictures they posted of these birds all over the place,” said Rojas. “And then I started looking for one, and then I went on one and started cruising.”

The scooters are a recent addition to the city’s streets and can often be seen zipping through downtown and along area bike paths. City of Beloit Director of Communications Sarah Lock said residents and visitors can hop on.

“I think anyone who doesn’t have a car, or wants to have a different mode of transportation, they can pick up the scooter and drive it to work, or drive it to dinner,” Lock said.

The scooters arrived just in time for the opening of the Beloit Snappers’ new stadium on August 3.

“People can park at some of these lots that are farther away, and they can actually take the scooter and drive it to the stadium for the game,” said Lock.

The e-scooters are parked all around town, and residents like Rojas say it’s pretty easy to get started. Just download the Bird app to your phone where you will pay per minute.

“It takes as little as 39 cents per minute and you can ride it as long as you want,” said Rojas.

Then, scan the barcode on the scooter, agree to the terms and you’re set to fly.

“It’s pretty cool that you can take this anywhere you want and just chill anywhere,” Rojas said.

Lock wants to remind residents they can’t ride the scooters on sidewalks. The Birds can only to be used on certain paths and on roads with a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit. Wearing a helmet is also strongly encouraged.

