Belvidere Fire Department rescues 2 dogs, 9 cats from house fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A laundry room fire in Belvidere causes a home to fill with smoke, leading to the rescue of multiple house pets.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday morning, Belvidere fire responded to a house filled with smoke after a smoke alarm alerted those in the home. Firefighters located the origin of the smoke from a small fire in the laundry area. The fire was extinguished within minutes.

No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire. 9 cats and 2 dogs were rescued by fire personnel. Belvidere fire received assistance from Boone County District #2, Capron Rescue, Cherry Valley, and Marengo fire departments.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.