Veterans surprise one of their own with aid after house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A recent fire in Rockford destroys a veterans home, but a group of former soldiers rally together to help one of their own who lost everything.

“To be honest it still hasn’t completely sunk in,” said Chad K. “I mean I couldn’t believe it. I was in total shock.”

Chad K. lost everything after his house went up in flames. Charred furniture and debris now sits scattered throughout the property forcing him to pick up the pieces.

“I actually still don’t know where I go from here you know this is all I had everything I had was inside the home and I’m starting to realize that I’m just going to have to start over,” said Chad.

But, the former soldier wouldn’t have to do it alone. Belvidere VFW Chaplain Michael Isham surprised the fellow veteran with gift cards and resources to help him get back on his feet.

“He made a lot of sacrifices and then this terrible tragedy happened and it’s time for the community to come around him like he fought for us,” said Isham.

Here is a link to a GoFundMe. People can also drop off donations at the Belvidere VFW Hall.

