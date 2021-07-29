Two right lanes blocked on I-90 west due to garbage truck on fire, expect delays
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Expect delays on I-90 heading west as a garbage truck caught fire east of Harlem Road that’s blocking the two right lanes.
23 News is on the scene and it shows a Waste Management truck still with smoke billowing but with no flames showing. Several fire departments are on the scent along with a crane from the Illinois Department of Transportation on the scene.
Expect delays in both directions.
