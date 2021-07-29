Rockford Alderperson Bill Rose faces drunk driving, criminal damage charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford’s 9th Ward alderperson, Bill Rose. faces charges of driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to real property, criminal damage and violation of the Firearm Carry Act after an incident on July 22 near his home.

According to an arrest sheet obtained by 23 News, Illinois State Police were called to assist officers with the Rockford Police Department at a possible crash in the 3600 block of Bently Drive. Residents at a home called 9-1-1 saying a man had possibly crashed into their parked vehicle and knocked loudly on their door.

The residents told police they asked the man to leave but he didn’t. The police report later states the man urinated on their garage door and damaged their garage door opener. After further investigation, police say the man went back to his truck where officers spoke to him. There were no damages to any parked vehicles.

Officers identified the man as William Rose. The report states Rose was trying to get home but he wasn’t sure where he was coming from. Officers say Rose’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, he had a slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

The report states Rose was also not wearing shoes and appeared to have urinated his pants. Rose would not answer any additional questions or perform a field sobriety test.

Upon further investigation, officers say they found a loaded handgun in the center console of his truck in a lockbox.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released the following statement to 23 News saying, “I am aware of the situation. At this point, it is a legal matter to be addressed by the courts and Alderman Rose. City Council and I will not allow this incident to distract us from serving our residents and making a positive impact on our community.”

Rose posted $3,000 bail and has an arraignment scheduled for August 19.

