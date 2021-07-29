New law could ban pet retail stores from purchasing animals at puppy mills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new law in Illinois could ban pet retail stores like Furry Babies from purchasing dogs at puppy mills out of state.

Owner of Furry Babies, Ana Soskic believes this law wouldn’t eliminate puppy mills.

“I do believe Representative Chesney and Senator Castro knew that the bill would not make a difference but decided that their image and saying that it would clos puppy mills would be more important than the people who are gonna lose their jobs, than the small businesses that are gonna close,” Soskic said.

However, Rep. Andrew Chesney says that’s not what him and colleagues set out to do.

“All we’re asking for is their retail stores to buy from good sources so they can sell healthy animals and if they can’t sell healthy animals that are breed correctly and humanely they shouldn’t be in business, and I think most people can support that,” Chesney said.

Currently pet retail stores like Furry Babies can purchase animals out of state from puppy mills. Chesney feels these places sell sick and over priced animals to customers.

“This is praying on the poor, the working poor, the middle class people and then if they have a sick animal that they can’t fix what the veterinarian that they don’t get to choose, you know what they do?” Chesney asked. “They swap it out. You can’t swap out an animal, it’s part of your family.”

But, Soskic says Furry Babies always prioritizes health and safety of animals.

“Just to see the growth over the last 12 years that I’ve been a part of Furry Babies, where we’ve helped the industry get with improving animal welfare is amazing,” Soskic said.

Furry Babies says if Governor J.B. Pritzker signs this bill into law then small businesses won’t be able to comply and will be forced to let go of hundreds of employees.

