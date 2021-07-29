Advertisement

New law could ban pet retail stores from purchasing animals at puppy mills

Rep. Andrew Chesney supports the legislation saying puppy mills supply unhealthy and over priced dogs.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new law in Illinois could ban pet retail stores like Furry Babies from purchasing dogs at puppy mills out of state.

Owner of Furry Babies, Ana Soskic believes this law wouldn’t eliminate puppy mills.

“I do believe Representative Chesney and Senator Castro knew that the bill would not make a difference but decided that their image and saying that it would clos puppy mills would be more important than the people who are gonna lose their jobs, than the small businesses that are gonna close,” Soskic said.

However, Rep. Andrew Chesney says that’s not what him and colleagues set out to do.

“All we’re asking for is their retail stores to buy from good sources so they can sell healthy animals and if they can’t sell healthy animals that are breed correctly and humanely they shouldn’t be in business, and I think most people can support that,” Chesney said.

Currently pet retail stores like Furry Babies can purchase animals out of state from puppy mills. Chesney feels these places sell sick and over priced animals to customers.

“This is praying on the poor, the working poor, the middle class people and then if they have a sick animal that they can’t fix what the veterinarian that they don’t get to choose, you know what they do?” Chesney asked. “They swap it out. You can’t swap out an animal, it’s part of your family.”

But, Soskic says Furry Babies always prioritizes health and safety of animals.

“Just to see the growth over the last 12 years that I’ve been a part of Furry Babies, where we’ve helped the industry get with improving animal welfare is amazing,” Soskic said.

Furry Babies says if Governor J.B. Pritzker signs this bill into law then small businesses won’t be able to comply and will be forced to let go of hundreds of employees.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Five charged after Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns and drugs
Staffing at the plants will fall from nearly 1,500 employees when the plant retirements were...
Byron Nuclear Plant scheduled to shut down in Sept., Exelon says
A quick-moving line of storms will move through the Stateline late Wednesday night into...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and humidity, strong to severe storms all possible Wednesday
WCHD
Winnebago County Health Department recommends indoor masking for everyone
Rockford 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose faces multiple charges after he was arrested last Thursday.
Rockford Alderperson Bill Rose faces drunk driving, criminal damage charges

Latest News

A recent fire in Rockford destroys a veterans home, but a group of former soldiers rally...
Veterans surprise one of their own with aid after house fire in Rockford
WCHD Indoor Masks
Winnebago County Health Department strongly encourages to wear mask, businesses react
Though numerous states are receiving reports of a mysterious illness affecting songbirds, such...
New Illinois law will protect birds from deadly building collisions
A Waste Management truck is on fire blocking two lanes in I-90 heading west near Harlem Road.
Two right lanes blocked on I-90 west due to garbage truck on fire, expect delays