Advertisement

Illinois woman faces charges in Yellowstone bear encounter

The woman videoed approaching within 15 feet of a Grizzly sow and her two cubs in Yellowstone...
The woman videoed approaching within 15 feet of a Grizzly sow and her two cubs in Yellowstone National Park in May of this year has been charged with two citations. Investigators used tips and an investigation of social media posts to identify the Illinois tourist.(Billings Gazette)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An Illinois woman faces criminal charges after she was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman was among a small group of tourists who spotted the female grizzly and her two cubs on May 15 in the Roaring Mountain area of the park, The Billings Gazette reported.

Witnesses told investigators that when they saw the bears coming closer, they returned to their vehicles and warned the woman to get back but she did not until after the sow grizzly charged her.

Park regulations require visitors stay at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

Video of the encounter was widely shared on social media. On May 25, the park posted a photo of the woman along with a plea for tips that could help identify her.

Investigators got a warrant to search the suspect’s social media posts after receiving a tip from someone who had seen a posting of the video with the suspect’s name tagged.

The Carol Stream, Illinois woman faces charges of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits.

An initial court appearance has been set for Aug. 26. The woman has not yet entered a plea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Five charged after Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns and drugs
Staffing at the plants will fall from nearly 1,500 employees when the plant retirements were...
Byron Nuclear Plant scheduled to shut down in Sept., Exelon says
A quick-moving line of storms will move through the Stateline late Wednesday night into...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and humidity, strong to severe storms all possible Wednesday
WCHD
Winnebago County Health Department recommends indoor masking for everyone
Both schools are taking a flexible approach knowing plans are subject to change.
Stateline schools decide whether to mask up or mask off

Latest News

Illnois Affordable Housing Forum Logo
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs two laws expanding affordable housing funding and incentives
forum
Community voices concerns to finalists for Rockford Police Chief in virtual forum
This leaves lawmakers about a month and a half to strike a clean energy deal.
Byron and Dresden nuclear energy plants are on the chopping block
Community voices concerns to finalists for Rockford Police Chief in virtual forum