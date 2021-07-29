Hononegah School District to mandate masks for all students

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah becomes the latest Stateline school district to weigh-in on masks, saying face coverings will be required this fall.

The Hononegah policy and personnel committee held a return to school planning meeting. School officials say masks will be mandated for all students regardless of vaccination status.

For those that are not vaccinated, the school does offer a COVID testing program where students can test twice a week. The plan is to have all students learning in-person.

“You need to be flexible. You need to have as many resources as available as you can. For our parents, they’ve always been supportive. I’ve spoken to many of them individually. They just care about this community. They care about their kids. They care about this high school. Again, we want to continue to have that two-way dialogue. It’s very important to have their voices heard,” Mike Dugan, Hononegah Superintendent said.

The board says it will regularly reassess the mask mandate throughout the year, and reserves the right to change the mandate if information collected allows it to be rescinded.

