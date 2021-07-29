Advertisement

Hidden Creek Estates in Roscoe hosting grand opening Thursday

Hidden Creek Estates said it wants to offer a complete experience for clients.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are looking for the perfect place to tie the knot, Hidden Creek Estates in Roscoe will be hosting a venue and wine bar grand opening Thursday afternoon.

This event is free to the public and will feature live music, local food trucks and a wine bar. Hidden Creek Estates offers 30 acres of beautiful farm land to serve as the perfect backdrop to your wedding complete with a three-bedroom cottage for the wedding party to lodge at before and after the big day.

Hidden Creek Estates said it wants to offer a complete experience for clients.

“Hidden Creek Estates is a family run venue, we take a lot of care and passion in what we do. We only do one wedding a weekend so we can focus on our excellent service and what we offer brides and grooms, making it more of an experience rather than a quick wedding day,” Aaron Frank, wine bar manager said.

For more information and upcoming events, you can visit Hidden Creek Estates’ website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A quick-moving line of storms will move through the Stateline late Wednesday night into...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and humidity, strong to severe storms all possible Wednesday
Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Five charged after Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns and drugs
Mask
Winnebago, Boone, Carroll Counties recommended to wear masks indoors, per CDC
COVID-19 latest concerns
COVID-19 cases surge in stateline, should we be concerned? Health experts weigh in
Staffing at the plants will fall from nearly 1,500 employees when the plant retirements were...
Byron Nuclear Plant scheduled to shut down in Sept., Exelon says

Latest News

Post-COVID finances 7.28
Figuring out post-COVID finances
Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns
Severe storms likely for some tonight
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 7/28/2021
OGLE COUNTY FAIR STARTS
Ogle County Fair returns for its 167th year