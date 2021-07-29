Hidden Creek Estates in Roscoe hosting grand opening Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are looking for the perfect place to tie the knot, Hidden Creek Estates in Roscoe will be hosting a venue and wine bar grand opening Thursday afternoon.

This event is free to the public and will feature live music, local food trucks and a wine bar. Hidden Creek Estates offers 30 acres of beautiful farm land to serve as the perfect backdrop to your wedding complete with a three-bedroom cottage for the wedding party to lodge at before and after the big day.

Hidden Creek Estates said it wants to offer a complete experience for clients.

“Hidden Creek Estates is a family run venue, we take a lot of care and passion in what we do. We only do one wedding a weekend so we can focus on our excellent service and what we offer brides and grooms, making it more of an experience rather than a quick wedding day,” Aaron Frank, wine bar manager said.

For more information and upcoming events, you can visit Hidden Creek Estates’ website.

