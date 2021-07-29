Advertisement

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs two laws expanding affordable housing funding and incentives

Illnois Affordable Housing Forum Logo
Illnois Affordable Housing Forum Logo(Illinois Housing Forum)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2621 and Senate Bill 0265 Thursday. The first will create financing programs and tax incentives to create and preserve affordable housing in communities across Illinois.

The latter will prioritize access to the state’s Low-Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for families with young children and expand access to undocumented residents.

The legislation includes several provisions aimed at reducing the shortage of affordable housing and builds on efforts to support housing stability in areas disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.

“These two new laws mark another step forward by the state government on our collective mission to ensure all our residents have the basic foundation upon which to build a successful future for themselves and their families,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “To date, our COVID-19 relief dollars have helped more than 289,000 families pay their utility bills and over 76,000 families stay in their homes, with tens of thousands more to come. With this legislation, we’ll fund 3,500 new affordable rental units – changing the lives of thousands of more families for the better.”

For more information on LIHEAP and to determine if you are eligible for utility payment assistance, go to DCEO’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Five charged after Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns and drugs
Staffing at the plants will fall from nearly 1,500 employees when the plant retirements were...
Byron Nuclear Plant scheduled to shut down in Sept., Exelon says
A quick-moving line of storms will move through the Stateline late Wednesday night into...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and humidity, strong to severe storms all possible Wednesday
WCHD
Winnebago County Health Department recommends indoor masking for everyone
Both schools are taking a flexible approach knowing plans are subject to change.
Stateline schools decide whether to mask up or mask off

Latest News

forum
Community voices concerns to finalists for Rockford Police Chief in virtual forum
This leaves lawmakers about a month and a half to strike a clean energy deal.
Byron and Dresden nuclear energy plants are on the chopping block
Community voices concerns to finalists for Rockford Police Chief in virtual forum
Hononegah mask mandate 7.28
Hononegah School District to mandate masks for all students