Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs two laws expanding affordable housing funding and incentives

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2621 and Senate Bill 0265 Thursday. The first will create financing programs and tax incentives to create and preserve affordable housing in communities across Illinois.

The latter will prioritize access to the state’s Low-Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for families with young children and expand access to undocumented residents.

The legislation includes several provisions aimed at reducing the shortage of affordable housing and builds on efforts to support housing stability in areas disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.

“These two new laws mark another step forward by the state government on our collective mission to ensure all our residents have the basic foundation upon which to build a successful future for themselves and their families,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “To date, our COVID-19 relief dollars have helped more than 289,000 families pay their utility bills and over 76,000 families stay in their homes, with tens of thousands more to come. With this legislation, we’ll fund 3,500 new affordable rental units – changing the lives of thousands of more families for the better.”

For more information on LIHEAP and to determine if you are eligible for utility payment assistance, go to DCEO’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.