FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Watching Wisconsin for overnight Stateline storm threat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All eyes are on the Badger state as an upcoming cold front is bringing a wide threat of severe thunderstorms to Wisconsin and then to the Stateline. The very hot and humid air mass we had today will help aid in thunderstorm development in Wisconsin and, in part, here as well. Some areas of the Stateline have a higher severe threat than others.

A PDS Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of Wisconsin until 2:00 a.m. This does include Green, Rock and Walworth Counties in our viewing area. A PDS stands for a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” is possible and may unfold during the duration of the watch.

Most of Wisconsin is under a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Severe Thunderstorm Watch for tonight and overnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The biggest threat for those areas are gusty winds that may approach 70+ miles per hour. If that does occur, winds of that strength are higher than some low-end tornadoes. Wind is sometimes an underrated threat and this is something to always remember.

For the Illinois side of the Stateline, no warnings or watches exist as of this time but that could change. The timeframe to keep an eye on going forward is 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, as this will be an overnight threat. Wisconsin for the most part is under a Category 4 Moderate Risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. For us, Rockford is under a Category 2 Slight Risk and areas just east and north are under a Category 3 Enhanced Risk.

A higher severe threat exists in Wisconsin and areas east and north of Rockford. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The upcoming storm threat will be overnight, especially areas north and east of Rockford. We will monitor the situation in Wisconsin. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of the rain chances should end before sunrise Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The further east and north you go away from Rockford, the higher of a severe weather potential exists. The further south and west from Rockford you go, the lower of a severe weather potential exists. The biggest threat for everyone, should these storms hold together into Illinois, will be gusty winds. Some spots, especially in the higher risk areas could see those wind gusts approach 60-70 miles per hour. There is also a very small hail and even smaller tornado threat but they can’t be ruled out entirely.

The biggest threat by far will be gusty winds, isolated gusts near 70 MPH are likely in the hatched areas. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Should these storms hold together in the forecast straight-line wind driven line, a good number of locales from Rockford on north and east especially may see some potentially severe weather overnight. While some places may miss completely on the severe threat, regardless of where you are, there is plenty of time to prep for the storm! Bring in anything outside that is susceptible to getting blown away by winds like chairs, cushions and potted plants to name a few.

In addition, having a weather radio tuned to 162.475 MHz for Rockford will get you automated messages when a Watch or Warning gets issued.

Before you go to bed, no matter where you are, be sure to have multiple ways of receiving warnings. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will be tracking the storm potential tonight, overnight and into Thursday morning as well. After the storm threat passes, expect a gradual cooler and, more importantly, less humid several days to follow.

A less humid air-mass moves in following the storms. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

