Chicago Cubs trade first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees

The Chicago Cubs have traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees, reports say.
The Chicago Cubs have traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees, reports say.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple reports are confirming that the Chicago Cubs have traded first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.

FOX Sports, ESPN and many other sports organizations have confirmed the trade of the Cubs favorite, who’s been on the team since 2012.

A few reports are saying in exchange, Chicago will pick up two prospects, outfielder Kevin Alcantra and right-hander Alexander Vizcaino. The Cubs will also retain the entirety of Rizzo’s remaining salary, according to YES Network.

He sat out Thursday’s game before being traded.

This is a developing story.

