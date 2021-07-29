Chicago Cubs trade first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple reports are confirming that the Chicago Cubs have traded first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.

FOX Sports, ESPN and many other sports organizations have confirmed the trade of the Cubs favorite, who’s been on the team since 2012.

The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. First on the scene was @JackCurryYES.



In the last 24 hours, the Yankees have gotten Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, two high-OBP lefties. Big moves in Bronx. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

A few reports are saying in exchange, Chicago will pick up two prospects, outfielder Kevin Alcantra and right-hander Alexander Vizcaino. The Cubs will also retain the entirety of Rizzo’s remaining salary, according to YES Network.

He sat out Thursday’s game before being traded.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.