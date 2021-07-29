Advertisement

Chicago Bears fans rank 4th in NFL fans who drink the most, according to survey

NFL fans surveyed nation wide.
Charges have been dropped against a Chicago Bears player arrested in Pulaski County.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Football and beer go hand-in-hand. Most fan bases might boast that they can outdrink their rivals. Sports Handle surveyed more than 2,000 football fans across the country to determine which NFL fans actually drink the most.

The results were favorable for Chicago Bears fans, as they placed 4th in the survey. Bears fans averaged 4.5 drinks per game with an average spending amount of $58.

The top 5 “booziest” NFL fanbases are:

1) Cincinnati Bengals,

2) Baltimore Ravens,

3) Buffalo Bills,

4) Chicago Bears, and

5) Carolina Panthers.

Bears fans also ranked 4th for being the biggest pregamers, with 72 percent of Bears fans admitting to drinking before the game starts. Bears fans ranked 9th for the biggest “lightweight” drinkers, with 55 percent of Bears fans claiming to have missed some or all of a game due to drinking too much.

Bears fans might be delighted that rival Green Bay Packers fans ranked 15th, with a drinks per game average of 3.7.

The Green Bay Packers rank 15th on the list with the least ‘booziest’ team being the San Francisco 49ers.

