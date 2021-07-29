Advertisement

Becoming Sunny as Humidity Drops

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tad breezy this morning with southwest winds 25 - 35 MPH through mid-morning. Becoming sunny this afternoon as a cold front shift south our humidity will drop. Highs in the middle 80′s today. Mostly clear tonight as temps fall to the low 60′s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs reaching 80. Slight chance for a shower by Saturday afternoon otherwise Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80′s. Right around 80 on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

