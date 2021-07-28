Winnebago County Health Department recommends indoor masking for everyone

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In line with the new CDC guidance on masking, the Winnebago County Health Department now recommends everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

In a press release, the health department says less than 50 percent of the eligible population in Winnebago County is vaccinated and that makes for a “substantial” risk for transmission of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination. This is the category set by the CDC

Officials say, “The pandemic is not over and we must continue to be vigilant in our individual behaviors and our collective behaviors as a community.”

