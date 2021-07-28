Winnebago Co. renters, landlords can apply for funding to pay due rent, utilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tenants in Winnebago County can soon apply for a second round of financial assistance to pay past due rent and utility fees beginning Aug. 1.

The Winnebago County Emergency Rental Assistance program will begin accepting first and second-time applications from eligible tenants and landlords who have struggled to make rent and utility payments as a result of COVID-19 hardships. The money is available through a federally-funded $8.3 million Emergency Rental Assistance Grant to provide housing stability for renters and landlords. The money does not need to be paid back, according to Winnebago County.

Beginning Aug. 1-15, tenants and landlords living in Winnebago County can access the financial assistance application online. Both tenants and landlords can apply. The county will reopen the application period from the 1st through the 15th of every month until the grant ends on Sept. 30, 2022 or until funding runs out.

“Winnebago County has provided more than $1 million in rent and utility payments to County tenants and landlords to date, and we anticipate sending out more than $500,000 in additional payments within the next two weeks,” Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli said. “Through our Emergency Rental Assistance program, Winnebago County is committed to helping eligible residents pay their past due rent and utility payments and assisting deserving landlords recapture needed lost income as a result of COVID-19.”

Those without access to a computer or smartphone can call 815.972.RENT for assistance or to make an appointment in person.

To apply a second time for rental or utility assistance, applicants must meet all previous requirements plus two additional guidelines:

· Their previous financial assistance must have totaled less than 15 months of rent or utility expenses

· The date of applicants’ second application must be 90 days or more after their landlord received the tenant’s first government-funded rental payment.

Applicants must live in Winnebago County and make less than 80 percent of the median household income. For a family of four, the necessary household income level would be $55,700 or less. For a one-person household, that income level would be $39,000 or less.

Winnebago County renters can also apply for coverage to pay past due utility bills including electric, gas, water, wastewater or sewer, trash removal and internet services.

Application requirements include having a household member qualify for unemployment or experience a loss in household income since April of 2020. Money received must be used to pay past due rent or utilities that accumulated on or after April 1, 2020, and landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants. Winnebago County will issue past due rent payment checks directly to the landlords, according to Winnebago County.

All applicants will receive notification if their application was approved or not. Tenants are responsible for paying any amount of past due rent or future rent, in full, that is not covered by this grant program.

