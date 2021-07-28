Winnebago Co. COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 6.0%

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department reported the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the past week on Wednesday.

There were 239 new COVID-19 cases from July 22 to July 28, making the cumulative total 32,814 and the 7-day rolling positivity rate 6.0 percent. There have been 246,774 total administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 23 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from last Wednesday’s report of 17.

There have now been 524 deaths in the county since the pandemic began, according to the IDPH.

