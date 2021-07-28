Stateline schools decide whether to mask up or mask off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Our biggest push is making sure kids are in school five days a week and in person and having that opportunity, “said South Beloit School District superintendent Scott Fisher.

The excitement appears to be unanimous among local school districts when it comes to in-person learning, but when it comes to masking, opinions can be quite different.

“We would start out the school year asking everybody or mandating that everyone wear masks,” Fisher said. “We’re going to review every 20 days.”

South Beloit schools are airing on the side of caution and believe it’s easier to get rid of masks after 20 days rather than add them if another outbreak occurs.

“It’s forever changing with our CDC, so we always want to look at the recommendations, and we will be very flexible to see what’s good, but we just want to keep the kids safe,” he said.

Over in Dakota, the school district believes when it comes to mask wearing, there should be no requirements.

“We are asking people or giving people the option to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated, but that is a choice that the families need to make for themselves,” said Randy Bay, Dakota Jr. Sr. High School principal.

Both districts agree creating a back-to-school plan has been difficult and not everyone will be 100% happy with the decisions, but both schools are taking a flexible approach knowing these plans are subject to change.

“We’ve gotten a couple responses, and they’ve been mixed, but for the most part, we feel like the community supports us, and we feel like we’re giving them what they wanted,” Bay said.

