Rollercoaster of weather conditions cause changes to local produce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - These 90 degree temperatures and high humidity can be uncomfortable for many, but they pose even bigger challenges for Stateline farmers.

“This kind of heat we have now, I don’t know how a lot of guys could even collect any produce at all,” said Winnebago gardener Gus Jardine.

Jardine has supplied farmers markets with his homegrown produce for more than 20 years. He feels this season’s weather has caused a few changes to his harvest.

“I see that we’re advanced about two to three weeks in advance, normally the stuff that we’re taking out now, the eggplant, zucchinis, cucumbers, are all ready right now,” Jardine said.

High temperatures can have a negative impact too. Local farmers say extreme heat early in the season can kill off blooming tomato plants.

“We had some of that this year, but not an extensive amount,” said Van Laar farm co-owner Julie Van Laar.

The heat isn’t the only problem farmers are facing.

“The bugs cam early so we had to deal with them right away,” Van Laar said.

While many of us may find the humid conditions uncomfortable, the crops don’t seem to mind.

“The produce is liking the humidity and is growing well with that,” Van Laar said.

Even though the crops are a little different this year, some farmers say the weather hasn’t squashed their produce.

“Everything is coming in amazing, the squash is exploding, our cherries are starting, everything’s going really great,” said Wright Way Farm manager Heather Shetler.

Local farmers say nothing is better for the crops than rain, something they’d like to see a little more of in the coming weeks.

