Poplar Grove man charged with sex offenses

King remains in the Boone County Jail on a $100K bond.
Andrew King
Andrew King(Boone County Sheriff)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Andrew King, 66 of Poplar Grove, was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse in Boone County on Tuesday.

The arrest of King came after it was reported he had sexually assaulted a woman between July 1 and in July 20, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County detectives say they will continue to investigate the case and additional charges are possible.

King remains in the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone having information on a crime to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

