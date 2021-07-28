Ogle County Fair returns for its 167th year

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An Oregon staple for more than 160 years is back as the Ogle County Fair returns Wednesday Night, and fair leaders hope for a larger than usual crowd.

“It’s one of our favorite fairs. It’s not by far our biggest fair moneywise. But we enjoy the board members. We’re good friends with them,” said Vendor Gary Nelson. “[They] are just like family to us.”

Vendors are hard at work for the return of the ogle county fair after the pandemic put the event on hold. Fair President Tom Simpson looks forward to once again seeing the fairgrounds full.

“With not having a fair last year was kind of rough for everybody cause we are stuck in our homes, but now we’re out and about, and I think everybody’s really excited about eating some fair food, seeing their friends, and just getting out,” said Simpson.

Attendees will enjoy some of their favorites, like rides, animals, and quenching their thirst with a lemon shake up. Game vendor Kenan Oehler said it’s important no child who plays a game leaves empty handed.

“I feel honored to be able to do that to be able to give every single kid a gift, no matter what if they win or don’t, because I feel like you should be able to come out and have fun no matter what everybody should go home with something,” said Oehler.

Local farmers are also ready to drive their tractors around the fairgrounds for its attendees. Remmer Schuetz organized the tractor parade more than ten years ago, and says he’s happy to share his passion with others.

“It’s just the people I enjoy the people I’m a people person. I enjoy, you know, i enjoy explaining this tractor to somebody you know this is ‘what is that’, i enjoy that,” said Schuetz.

Schuetz has competed in more than 50 tractor shows nationwide, traveling as far as Pennsylvania. One tractor he bought came from California, and restored it with his bare hands.

There will also be several events at the grandstand, including a ceremony Thursday night to honor former ogle county fair board member Harlan Holm, who died from a heart attack on August 25, 2020.

