McCormick recalls seasonings because of possible salmonella contamination
If you bought the products between June 20 and July 21, throw them away.
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) – McCormick is recalling three seasonings because of a possible salmonella contamination.
The impacted seasonings include:
- McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian seasoning
- McCormick Culinary Italian seasoning
- Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch seasoning
