McCormick recalls seasonings because of possible salmonella contamination

CHICAGO (CBS) – McCormick is recalling three seasonings because of a possible salmonella contamination.

The impacted seasonings include:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian seasoning

McCormick Culinary Italian seasoning

Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch seasoning

If you bought the products between June 20 and July 21, throw them away.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.