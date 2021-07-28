Advertisement

McCormick recalls seasonings because of possible salmonella contamination

If you bought the products between June 20 and July 21, throw them away.
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.(Source: McCormick/CNN)
By CBS
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) – McCormick is recalling three seasonings because of a possible salmonella contamination.

The impacted seasonings include:

  • McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian seasoning
  • McCormick Culinary Italian seasoning
  • Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch seasoning

If you bought the products between June 20 and July 21, throw them away.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A quick-moving line of storms will move through the Stateline late Wednesday night into...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and humidity, strong to severe storms all possible Wednesday
Mask
Winnebago, Boone, Carroll Counties recommended to wear masks indoors, per CDC
COVID-19 latest concerns
COVID-19 cases surge in stateline, should we be concerned? Health experts weigh in
Davis was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
Rockford man charged after narcotics investigation
After 4-year-old Darnell Brown Jr. was killed following a hit-and-run in Rockford on July 22, a...
Community makes donations for family who lost 4-year-old boy in Rockford hit-and-run

Latest News

Funding Aims to Expand Early Childhood Educator Pipeline Through Advanced Degree Scholarships...
Gov. Pritzker: $200M investment to strengthen early childhood workforce
The Hard Rock Casino in Rockford will open in October of this year.
October opening planned for temporary Hard Rock Casino in Rockford
Illinois drivers will have to wear masks again when visiting Secretary of State Drivers...
Illinois’ Driver Services facilities to reinstate mask requirement on Monday
Beginning Aug. 1-15, tenants and landlords living in Winnebago County can access the financial...
Winnebago Co. renters, landlords can apply for funding to pay due rent, utilities