Illinois’ Driver Services facilities to reinstate mask requirement on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois drivers will have to wear masks again when visiting Secretary of State Drivers Services centers starting next week, as COVID cases are climbing again in the state.

Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced Wednesday that, beginning Monday, Aug. 2, all employees and customers will have to wear masks while inside Driver Services facilities, as well as other Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building.

The announcement comes one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in areas of the country with “substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19. Much of central and southern Illinois falls into one of those two categories, although most of northern Illinois is still seeing only “moderate” transmission of the virus.

Due to long lines at Driver Services centers, White’s office is urging drivers to take advantage of online services whenever possible. All Illinois drivers can purchase license plate stickers; while many eligible drivers can also renew their driver’s licenses or ID cards, obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card online. For more information on what driver services are available online, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.