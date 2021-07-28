Advertisement

Illinois bill aims to put suicide prevention lifeline number on student IDs

For schools that don’t print IDs, the information must be listed on their website.
Suicide prevention information
Suicide prevention information
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It definitely feels like part of my soul left with him. I had to relearn how to be me,” said Laura Kane.

A glimmer of sunlight igniting the sky after weeks of rain is how Laura Kane describes her late, 14-year-old son, Zachary Birkholz.

“He loved to laugh. And his laugh was so contagious. His favorite thing to do, like ever, and I would yell at him all the time for it, is backflips,” said Kane. “He taught himself how to play piano. He was extremely smart. He just had this passion about him.”

But when her son took his life in September 2018, Kane says a piece of her left with him that day too.

“I just miss him. He was one of... out of my three children he was always the one who came in every night and said I love you mom. He would give me a hug goodnight. I feel like I haven’t been able to laugh that like... contagious, belly laugh since he’s been gone,” said Kane.

According to a new law, all public middle and high schools in Illinois will be required to have suicide prevention on their IDs. For schools that don’t print IDs, the information must be listed on their website.

“You want to avoid what has got to be the most tragic situation -- for families who have gone through this,” said Hononegah School Board President, Dave Kurlinkus.

Suicide claimed more than 47,000 lives in 2019. It was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control.

“I’m personally not the same person that I was before he left, and I probably never will be,” said Kane.

But there’s hope adding this resource for students.

“My only hope is that kids continue to reach out. And they learn it’s okay to not be okay,” Kane said.

