Hidden Creek Estates wedding venue and wine bar grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hidden Creek Estates in Roscoe will be hosting a venue and wine bar grand opening July 28 at 5:30 p.m.

This event is free to the public and will feature live music, local food trucks and a wine bar.

Hidden Creek Estates offers 30 acres of beautiful farm land to serve as the perfect backdrop to any wedding. The venue offers a 3-bedroom cottage for the wedding party to lodge at before and after the big day.

“Hidden Creek Estates is a family-run venue, we take a lot of care and passion in what we do, we only do one wedding a weekend so we can focus on our excellent service and what we offer brides and grooms, making it more of an experience rather than a quick wedding day,” said wine bar manager Aaron Frank.

