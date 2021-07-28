Gov. Pritzker: $200M investment to strengthen early childhood workforce

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker announced a $200 million investment of federal funds in additional training, mentorships, and scholarships to pursue advanced credentials for the childcare workforce over the next two years.

The governor also signed HB 2878, establishing a statewide early childhood consortium to strengthen access to child care, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Roughly $150 million in funding will be directed towards resources for child care workers and nearly $120 million will go towards financial support — including scholarships — to encourage child care workers to pursue advanced credentials. An additional $30 million will provide coaches, mentors, and navigators the tools needed to help child care workers pursue their degrees. This allotment of federal funding has the potential to upskill about 20 percent of those in need, or about 5,600 child care workers, who may not be able to otherwise complete a postsecondary degree by 2024.

“I’m proud to announce a $200 million investment to bolster the education, training, skills, and credentials of Illinois childcare workforce over the next two years,” Gov. Pritzker said. “We are improving the lives of children across our state by giving them a new level of quality care by upskilling our early childhood workforce. We are providing educational opportunity for 5,600 people to earn degrees that will advance their careers. And we are advancing our pandemic economic recovery. All of these investments will pay dividends for years to come.”

Earlier this month, the state increased payment rates to providers for the third time since the governor took office. The administration also expanded federal COVID-19 relief dollars to provide another $280 million in grants to support families and childcare providers, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Furthering the state’s mission to upskill child care workers, the governor signed HB 2878 creating the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity to help strengthen childcare workers’ career trajectory.

The bill authorizes the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board to create the Consortium to help child care workers earn advanced degrees and strengthen the pipeline of early childhood educators. With the childcare industry predominantly staffed by women, and particularly women of color, this initiative aims to advance equity while meeting the needs of early childhood educators to help better serve children and families, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

To expand degree pathways, the legislation specifically:

• Grants ‘junior status’ to child care workers who have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in early childhood education

• Determines how to assign college credit for incumbent child care workers who have a child development associate credential

• Standardizes methods to award credit for prior learning

The bill also creates a 30-member advisory committee for the consortium to submit a report to the General Assembly and the Governor’s office on an annual basis.

