FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot & Humid, Severe Storm Potential Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and Humid today with highs in the low 90′s and a heat index around 100 degrees. There’s an outside chance an isolated downpour or thunderstorm could pop up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible tonight between 11 PM to 4 AM. Damaging winds is the primary concern.

