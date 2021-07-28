Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot & Humid, Severe Storm Potential Tonight

Cooler & Less Humid for the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and Humid today with highs in the low 90′s and a heat index around 100 degrees. There’s an outside chance an isolated downpour or thunderstorm could pop up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible tonight between 11 PM to 4 AM. Damaging winds is the primary concern.

