Advertisement

Figuring out post-COVID finances

Savant Wealth Management’s Jake Loescher spoke with 23 News on Wednesday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the moratorium on student loans and other federal assistance is coming to an end, many people are trying to figure out how to approach a post-COVID financial world.

From using money-managing apps to restructuring payments on mortgages, car loans and overall expenses, the new landscape is unknown and can be very overwhelming.

Savant Wealth Management’s Jake Loescher spoke with 23 News on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A quick-moving line of storms will move through the Stateline late Wednesday night into...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and humidity, strong to severe storms all possible Wednesday
Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Five charged after Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns and drugs
Mask
Winnebago, Boone, Carroll Counties recommended to wear masks indoors, per CDC
COVID-19 latest concerns
COVID-19 cases surge in stateline, should we be concerned? Health experts weigh in
Staffing at the plants will fall from nearly 1,500 employees when the plant retirements were...
Byron Nuclear Plant scheduled to shut down in Sept., Exelon says

Latest News

Nearly 50 illegal guns are now off the streets of Rockford after police search two homes on the...
Rockford Police seize 43 illegal guns
Severe storms likely for some tonight
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 7/28/2021
OGLE COUNTY FAIR STARTS
Ogle County Fair returns for its 167th year
OGLE COUNTY FAIR STARTS
OGLE COUNTY FAIR STARTS