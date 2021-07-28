Advertisement

Father, son among Rockford group charged from drug investigation

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – Five Rockford residents, including a father and son, were charged after a drug investigation on 19th Street Wednesday.

Detectives assigned to the Rockford Narcotics Unit received several complaints from citizens regarding drug dealing in and around the 1300 and 2900 blocks of 19th Street. Detectives identified the suspected residences and obtained search warrants for 1312 19th St. and 2906 19th St.

Over the past few days, Rockford police narcotics officers executed those search warrants. Detectives recovered cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of cannabis, various cannabis products, a large amount of money, ammunition and 43 firearms to include handguns and long guns, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued the following charges.

Keith Anthony Sr., 57 of Rockford - Possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver cannabis

Keith Anthony Jr., 25 of Rockford - Unlawful possession of a firearm

Javien Anthony, 30 of Rockford - Possession of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver cannabis

Mary Borgman, 39 of Rockford - Possession of cannabis

Curtis Davis, 38 of Rockford - Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

The investigations are ongoing and further charges are possible.

