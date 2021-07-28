Pritzker: 22-year-old Ill. students with special needs can complete academic year

CHICAGO (CBS/WIFR) – Gov. Pritzker expanded opportunities for students with special needs.

He signed legislation, amending the “Children with Disabilities” article of the school code so that a student who turns 22 during the school year can stay in class until the end of the academic calendar.

Until now, students had only been eligible for special education services until they turned 22.

“I strongly believe that a core principle of governance is ensuring that our laws are kind to the people they are meant to serve. And there’s nothing kind about taking a student with disabilities out of the classroom on October 16th, or January 5th, or April 19th, just because they turned another day older,” Gov. Pritzker said. “It doesn’t happen to general education students, and it shouldn’t happen to our students with special needs either. In Illinois, it will never happen again. We all have something to celebrate today.”

This legislation will give students an opportunity to regain in-person classroom instruction time and transition to adult special needs services. HB 40 and HB 2748 are effective immediately.

