Schools supplies in high demand as in-person learning resumes

STATELINE (WIFR) - The demand for back-to-school supplies has increased with schools across the Stateline shifting back to in-person learning this fall.

With classroom learning an option for the upcoming academic year, retailers could see an increased demand for school supplies. Parents nationwide and around the Rockford region could spend more than anticipated. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), back-to-school spending is expected to reach $37.1 billion this year, more than a $3 billion increase from last year.

Luckily for Tanya McMullin, she stayed ahead of the game.

“I actually started at the end of the year last year. You know you get really good deals if you wait towards the end so i tried to stock up so I’m usually prepared for the year before,” said McMullin.

McMullin said part of the reason she’s saved money is because her kids used each of their materials as much as they could.

“I don’t always have to get all of them every year, because the kids kids take good care of them and they don’t go through everything that they asked for.”

Lanie Goldberg and her boyfriend have two kids who attended open bible learning center for school, but will enroll in Freeport Public Schools for the first time. Goldberg said the kinds of materials she needs to buy for her kids isn’t that much different than when she and her boyfriend were in school.

“There’s nothing that’s ever changed since we’ve been in school 15 plus years ago,” said Goldberg. “Growing up I had the same book bag, all ten years of school.”

The NRF also found that parents with kids in elementary through high school plan to spend almost $850 on back to school items.

