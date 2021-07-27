Rockford man charged after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – A 25-year-old Rockford man was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Rockford narcotics detectives received information regarding drug activity in the area of 2401 River Oaks Lane #4. Detectives were able to secure a search warrant for the residence and on July 20, officers executed the search warrant and recovered heroin, cocaine, cannabis and a loaded defaced handgun, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges for Dontey Davis. Davis was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Davis faces charges of:

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

Unlawful possession of a defaced firearm

Possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and cannabis

Possession of cannabis

