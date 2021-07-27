Rock County 4-H Fair to offer COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2021 Rock County 4-H Fair will offer COVID-19 vaccines to the public following new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Free vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday July 27 through Sunday August 1, Rock Co. said.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone age 12 and up. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those 18 and up.

Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine can obtain a second dose a minimum of 3 weeks later at any COVID-19 vaccination location. Check https://rockcountyshot.com/ for dates and hours of operation for vaccine sites in Rock Co.

