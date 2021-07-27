Advertisement

Region 1 Planning hosts Keith Creek clean-up event

No registration is required.
Keith Creek Rockford
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Region 1 Planning Council will host a cleanup event Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., focusing on picking up trash in areas around Keith Creek.

RPC is looking to get the community involved in a neighborhood clean-up to create awareness and seek engagement on the ongoing Keith Creek Corridor Study, as well as lay the groundwork for future sustainable corridor development efforts. Volunteers will meet at Valli Produce 5880 E. State St. No registration is required.

“We are also seeking public opinion to identify problems experienced by the community and educate residents on potential strategies addressing these concerns. With the help of a team of consultants, RPC is working on a Keith Creek Corridor Study to identify opportunities for an improved greenway and to study the relationship between land use, the environment, and transportation,” according to the Region 1 Planning Council.

RSVP to the Facebook event here.

“This project will address the relationship between land use, the environment, and transportation, with an emphasis on flooding infrastructure, social equity, and economic development improvements. The broader goals of this comprehensive analysis include the study of socio-demographic metrics, access to transportation, and environmental conditions. Additionally, the project supports an inventory of current conditions along the corridor and recommendations for development. There will be direct benefits through these investments,” according to the Region 1 Planning Council.

