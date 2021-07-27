Peppa Pig Live! coming to Rockford Oct. 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the little piggy to live audiences at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Oct. 6 in Rockford.

Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience! For tickets and additional information, including date, local venues, and VIP Meet & Greet packages, visit here.

Fans can visit here now for tour dates, ticket information and follow Peppa Pig Live on social media for exclusive tour content. A partial list of tour dates can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.