Advertisement

Peppa Pig Live! coming to Rockford Oct. 6

The live, family-friendly musical experience will visit over 30 cities including Rockford.
Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the little piggy to live audiences at the...
Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the little piggy to live audiences at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Oct. 6 in Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the little piggy to live audiences at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Oct. 6 in Rockford.

Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience! For tickets and additional information, including date, local venues, and VIP Meet & Greet packages, visit here.

Fans can visit here now for tour dates, ticket information and follow Peppa Pig Live on social media for exclusive tour content. A partial list of tour dates can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 4-year-old Darnell Brown Jr. was killed following a hit-and-run in Rockford on July 22, a...
Community makes donations for family who lost 4-year-old boy in Rockford hit-and-run
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Women shot by group of people in Rockford, police investigating
HENSON, JOSHUA RICHARD
Man, 36, found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault from 2018
Eyewitnesses helped police find the suspect
Early morning shots fired incident leads to arrest in Janesville
Bennett Stewart
Rockford man arrested on warrant from July 21 shooting

Latest News

Theresa Caputo
Long Island Medium coming to Rockford Oct. 3
Kevin James is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at...
Kevin James coming to Coronado Nov. 4
The Studio Rockford
The Studio Rockford to perform musical based on Grimm’s Fairytales July 15
Parents get ready, Youtube sensation Blippi and some of his friends are headed to your city!
Blippi The Musical coming to The Coronado Sept. 23