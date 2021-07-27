Advertisement

Navigating school masking guidance in the Stateline

23 News has compiled the latest guidance and policies provided by area school officials and leaders.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STATELINE (WIFR) - As the first day of school approaches, many parents and students are confused about what COVID-19 mask guidelines they will have to follow.

23 News has compiled the latest guidance and policies provided by area school officials and leaders. More information from Ashton-Franklin Center, Dakota and Pearl City schools can be found at their respective websites.

School NameStatus of maskingFirst Day
Ashton-Franklin CenterMasks should be worn indoors by all individuals who are not fully vaccinated, but masks are not mandated. Masks required on school buses. https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1404065/SY_2021_Mitigation_Plan_Letter.pdfAug. 18
Belvidere“We know there are many concerns about masking. We have yet to make a decision regarding masking. Finalized pandemic-specific information will be sent on August 18, one week before school begins. Because we are returning to pre-pandemic service levels, The August 18 update will mostly focus on masking, quarantine, and social distancing requirements.”Aug. 25
North BooneNo decision yet because of changing conditions. The district is currently working on a letter to parents.Aug. 18
South
Beloit		No decision made yet. Board meeting on July 27.Aug. 18
Prairie HillLeft message with supt.Aug. 19
ShirlandStill deciding – Board to meet July 28 to finalize.Aug. 18
KinnikinnickLeft message with supt.Sept. 1
HononegahStill deciding.Aug. 13 – Freshman only. Aug. 16 – all students
HarlemStill deciding. Board meeting Aug. 9.Aug. 17
Rockford Public Schools“So far we haven’t officially decided or announced anything. Because we don’t start until Sept. 2, we have more time than some other districts. It sounds like the School Board might discuss masks at the Committee of the whole meeting on Aug. 3. IF the board decides to vote - and we’re not sure if they will take a vote or just tell the administration what their thoughts are - it would happen at the Aug. 10 meeting.”Sept. 2
Rockford ChristianLeft message with supt.Aug. 18
Rockford LutheranStill deciding.Aug. 18
Christian LifeLeft message for principal
BoylanLeft message in district officeAug. 16
WinnebagoStill reviewing guidance; will release plan when decision is made.Aug. 25
PecatonicaLeft message in district officeAug. 25
DurandLeft message in district officeAug. 23
FreeportLeft message with board president.Aug. 24
Lena-WinslowLeft message in district officeAug. 18
StocktonMasking is optional in school buildings. Masks are required on school buses.Aug. 18
Genoa-KingstonThe board recommends masks be worn indoors by those not fully vaccinated. On buses masks are required. The district does not have a masking mandate. Masks will NOT be required for summer school or during summer camp activities.
OregonThe district will adopt the CDC guidelines as stated. This means that masking should occur when students are in buildings. The district is not mandating masks be worn in buildings, we wanted to pass along to you the CDC guidance so you were informed. Families will have the choice as to how they want to approach masking at school for their students. Masking will be required on all district transportation. The district policy aligns with CDC guidance which states, “Regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses.”
The plan contains metrics that, if reached, may require additional mitigation measures including mandatory masking.		Aug. 16
ByronMasks should be worn indoors by those not fully vaccinated. Masks required on buses by everyone.Aug. 18
DakotaMasks recommended, but not required for staff and students. Board meeting July 27. All students and drivers must wear masks on district buses. https://dakota201.socs.net/pages/uploaded_files/2021-2022%20Return%20to%20School%20Plan.pdfAug. 18
OrangevilleLeft message in district officeAug. 25
Pearl Cityhttps://www.pcwolves.net/UserFiles/Servers/Server_110375/File/Return%20to%20School%20Plan%20Approved%207-21-21.pdf. Masks recommended, but not required, for staff and students. Passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses.Aug. 20
Meridian School DistrictStart the school year with a mask recommendation – not a policy – within school buildings. Masks required on buses.Aug. 12
PoloRecommending masks for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated. Masks required on buses.Aug. 18
Rockton School DistrictBoard will meet week of July 26 to vote on a plan. There are three options the board will consider.Aug. 18

