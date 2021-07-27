Navigating school masking guidance in the Stateline
23 News has compiled the latest guidance and policies provided by area school officials and leaders.
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STATELINE (WIFR) - As the first day of school approaches, many parents and students are confused about what COVID-19 mask guidelines they will have to follow.
23 News has compiled the latest guidance and policies provided by area school officials and leaders. More information from Ashton-Franklin Center, Dakota and Pearl City schools can be found at their respective websites.
|School Name
|Status of masking
|First Day
|Ashton-Franklin Center
|Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals who are not fully vaccinated, but masks are not mandated. Masks required on school buses. https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1404065/SY_2021_Mitigation_Plan_Letter.pdf
|Aug. 18
|Belvidere
|“We know there are many concerns about masking. We have yet to make a decision regarding masking. Finalized pandemic-specific information will be sent on August 18, one week before school begins. Because we are returning to pre-pandemic service levels, The August 18 update will mostly focus on masking, quarantine, and social distancing requirements.”
|Aug. 25
|North Boone
|No decision yet because of changing conditions. The district is currently working on a letter to parents.
|Aug. 18
|South
Beloit
|No decision made yet. Board meeting on July 27.
|Aug. 18
|Prairie Hill
|Left message with supt.
|Aug. 19
|Shirland
|Still deciding – Board to meet July 28 to finalize.
|Aug. 18
|Kinnikinnick
|Left message with supt.
|Sept. 1
|Hononegah
|Still deciding.
|Aug. 13 – Freshman only. Aug. 16 – all students
|Harlem
|Still deciding. Board meeting Aug. 9.
|Aug. 17
|Rockford Public Schools
|“So far we haven’t officially decided or announced anything. Because we don’t start until Sept. 2, we have more time than some other districts. It sounds like the School Board might discuss masks at the Committee of the whole meeting on Aug. 3. IF the board decides to vote - and we’re not sure if they will take a vote or just tell the administration what their thoughts are - it would happen at the Aug. 10 meeting.”
|Sept. 2
|Rockford Christian
|Left message with supt.
|Aug. 18
|Rockford Lutheran
|Still deciding.
|Aug. 18
|Christian Life
|Left message for principal
|Boylan
|Left message in district office
|Aug. 16
|Winnebago
|Still reviewing guidance; will release plan when decision is made.
|Aug. 25
|Pecatonica
|Left message in district office
|Aug. 25
|Durand
|Left message in district office
|Aug. 23
|Freeport
|Left message with board president.
|Aug. 24
|Lena-Winslow
|Left message in district office
|Aug. 18
|Stockton
|Masking is optional in school buildings. Masks are required on school buses.
|Aug. 18
|Genoa-Kingston
|The board recommends masks be worn indoors by those not fully vaccinated. On buses masks are required. The district does not have a masking mandate. Masks will NOT be required for summer school or during summer camp activities.
|Oregon
|The district will adopt the CDC guidelines as stated. This means that masking should occur when students are in buildings. The district is not mandating masks be worn in buildings, we wanted to pass along to you the CDC guidance so you were informed. Families will have the choice as to how they want to approach masking at school for their students. Masking will be required on all district transportation. The district policy aligns with CDC guidance which states, “Regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses.”
The plan contains metrics that, if reached, may require additional mitigation measures including mandatory masking.
|Aug. 16
|Byron
|Masks should be worn indoors by those not fully vaccinated. Masks required on buses by everyone.
|Aug. 18
|Dakota
|Masks recommended, but not required for staff and students. Board meeting July 27. All students and drivers must wear masks on district buses. https://dakota201.socs.net/pages/uploaded_files/2021-2022%20Return%20to%20School%20Plan.pdf
|Aug. 18
|Orangeville
|Left message in district office
|Aug. 25
|Pearl City
|https://www.pcwolves.net/UserFiles/Servers/Server_110375/File/Return%20to%20School%20Plan%20Approved%207-21-21.pdf. Masks recommended, but not required, for staff and students. Passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses.
|Aug. 20
|Meridian School District
|Start the school year with a mask recommendation – not a policy – within school buildings. Masks required on buses.
|Aug. 12
|Polo
|Recommending masks for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated. Masks required on buses.
|Aug. 18
|Rockton School District
|Board will meet week of July 26 to vote on a plan. There are three options the board will consider.
|Aug. 18
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.