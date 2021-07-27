Navigating school masking guidance in the Stateline

Ashton-Franklin Center Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals who are not fully vaccinated, but masks are not mandated. Masks required on school buses. https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1404065/SY_2021_Mitigation_Plan_Letter.pdf Aug. 18

Belvidere “We know there are many concerns about masking. We have yet to make a decision regarding masking. Finalized pandemic-specific information will be sent on August 18, one week before school begins. Because we are returning to pre-pandemic service levels, The August 18 update will mostly focus on masking, quarantine, and social distancing requirements.” Aug. 25

North Boone No decision yet because of changing conditions. The district is currently working on a letter to parents. Aug. 18

Beloit No decision made yet. Board meeting on July 27. Aug. 18

Shirland Still deciding – Board to meet July 28 to finalize. Aug. 18

Hononegah Still deciding. Aug. 13 – Freshman only. Aug. 16 – all students

Harlem Still deciding. Board meeting Aug. 9. Aug. 17

Rockford Public Schools “So far we haven’t officially decided or announced anything. Because we don’t start until Sept. 2, we have more time than some other districts. It sounds like the School Board might discuss masks at the Committee of the whole meeting on Aug. 3. IF the board decides to vote - and we’re not sure if they will take a vote or just tell the administration what their thoughts are - it would happen at the Aug. 10 meeting.” Sept. 2

Rockford Lutheran Still deciding. Aug. 18

Winnebago Still reviewing guidance; will release plan when decision is made. Aug. 25

Stockton Masking is optional in school buildings. Masks are required on school buses. Aug. 18

Genoa-Kingston The board recommends masks be worn indoors by those not fully vaccinated. On buses masks are required. The district does not have a masking mandate. Masks will NOT be required for summer school or during summer camp activities.

Oregon The district will adopt the CDC guidelines as stated. This means that masking should occur when students are in buildings. The district is not mandating masks be worn in buildings, we wanted to pass along to you the CDC guidance so you were informed. Families will have the choice as to how they want to approach masking at school for their students. Masking will be required on all district transportation. The district policy aligns with CDC guidance which states, “Regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses.”

The plan contains metrics that, if reached, may require additional mitigation measures including mandatory masking. Aug. 16

Byron Masks should be worn indoors by those not fully vaccinated. Masks required on buses by everyone. Aug. 18

Dakota Masks recommended, but not required for staff and students. Board meeting July 27. All students and drivers must wear masks on district buses. https://dakota201.socs.net/pages/uploaded_files/2021-2022%20Return%20to%20School%20Plan.pdf Aug. 18

Pearl City https://www.pcwolves.net/UserFiles/Servers/Server_110375/File/Return%20to%20School%20Plan%20Approved%207-21-21.pdf. Masks recommended, but not required, for staff and students. Passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses. Aug. 20

Meridian School District Start the school year with a mask recommendation – not a policy – within school buildings. Masks required on buses. Aug. 12

Polo Recommending masks for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated. Masks required on buses. Aug. 18