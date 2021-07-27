National Night Out at United Way in Machesney Park Aug. 3

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, August 3, National Night Out will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the United Way Strong Neighborhood House in Machesney Park at 825 Marie Ave. and Harlem Middle School at 735 Windsor Rd. in Loves Park.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event held in cities and towns across the country that provides residents with an opportunity to connect with police officers and firefighters. The event will include activities like basketball, bags, and ping pong; as well as free hotdogs, chips and cookies. There will also be a bouncy house in the back yard of the Strong Neighborhood House.

Police vehicle and fire truck displays along with K9 demonstrations will take place at Harlem Middle School, near the Strong Neighborhood House and attendees are encouraged to park at Harlem Middle School. Shuttle service will be available from the school to the Strong Neighborhood House.

National Night Out is a completely free event and everyone is welcome to attend. The event is sponsored by The Village of Machesney Park, Winnebago Count Sheriff’s Office, Loves Park Police, United Way of Rock River Valley, Target, By the Dozen Bakery, Pepsi, Napoli, Mrs. Fishers, Nuckles Ice and Costco.

